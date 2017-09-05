Listen To “Despacito” Played On A Couple Of Calculators

“Despacito” is no doubt the song of the summer. It’s been at the top of the charts for months, not to mention the video has the most views ever in YouTube history. It’s safe to say the song is a hit.

So what would it sound like played on Chinese calculators? One word…AMAZING!

First of all, if you didn’t know, calculators in China make musical notes when you hit a number. Now, combine that with a lot of free time and an ear for music and you get “Despacito” played on a couple of calculators.

Ahhhhh, the internet is such a wonderful place.

