Netflix Is Bringing Back ‘Magic School Bus’ With A New Mrs.Frizzle

Its been 10 years since we last boarded the Magic School Bus for a for an awesome schoolhouse adventure and so many of us have missed Mrs.Frizzle and her adorable cast of kids. Now, thanks to Netflix, you’ll get the chance to let your nostalgia run wild with the all new ‘Magic School Bus’ reboot.

The new series, coming to Netflix on September 22, promises to be everything you loved about the original show, with just the right amount of changes to keep things fresh. Firstly, we’ve got a revamped theme song from the Hamilton and Moana star Lin- Manuel Miranda. In addition to a brand new class, we’ve got a new teacher. Don’t worry the original Mrs.Frizzle does make an appearance, but this new show will feature Frizzle’s sister, Fiona Frizzle, voiced by Kate Mckinnon, as the new teacher.

Check out the new trailer above.

Via Mashable