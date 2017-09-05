New “Butt Crack” Jeans Are Perfect For Showing Off The Lower Back Tattoo You Got In The 2000s

For all of you who bought into the lower back tattoo trend in the 2000s, fashion retailer ASOS wants you to show it off loud and proud with their new jeans.

They are being marketed as “High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans with Open Back in Ashes Washed Black with Belt.”  They look like a normal pair of jeans, until you make your way around the back, where there is half-moon cut in the fabric.

Now the jeans do not show off your booty from the get go, but be careful if you bend over, lean down, or sit down when you’re rocking a pair.  They retail for $60.

