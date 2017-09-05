Serena Williams Gives Birth to First Child

Filed Under: birth, Serena Williams, Mom
(Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

Serena Williams is a mom!

The tennis star gave birth to a baby girl Friday in West Palm Beach. This is the first child for

Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian. According to a tweet from Chris Shepherd, a producer at the
local ABC affiliate, the baby weighed six pounds, 13 ounces, and “Mom and baby doing well.”

Her sister Venus Williams confirmed the news to ESPN at the U.S. Open. She said, “I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.”

Serena is expected to return to tennis in the Australian Open in January.

Source: Gossip Cop

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live