Serena Williams Gives Birth to First Child

Serena Williams is a mom!

The tennis star gave birth to a baby girl Friday in West Palm Beach. This is the first child for

Serena and her fiance Alexis Ohanian. According to a tweet from Chris Shepherd, a producer at the

local ABC affiliate, the baby weighed six pounds, 13 ounces, and “Mom and baby doing well.”

Her sister Venus Williams confirmed the news to ESPN at the U.S. Open. She said, “I’m super excited. Words can’t describe.”

Serena is expected to return to tennis in the Australian Open in January.

Source: Gossip Cop