So Why Are We Not Allowed To Wear White After Labor Day?

First off, let’s be clear. You are totally allowed to wear white after Labor Day. Nobody is going to judge you, although some hilarious people might crack a joke or two while elbowing you gently in the ribs. If you think you can handle that, wear white all day!

But where did this silly rule come from?

As more and more millionaires were growing after the Civil War, it was difficult to tell which familes came from old money, and which had just recently found their fortune. Socialites at the time developed several inane fashion rules in order to determine which people were actually “in.” Not wearing white after Labor Day emerged as one of these silly rules.

It made sense to wear white during the Summer, and when Labor Day became a federal holiday in 1894, socialites decided to mark that as the end of summer, along with the end of summer fashion. By the 1950s, it had become an unoffcial rule for fashionistas all over the country, although some socialites, including Coco Chanel, disregarded the rules, and wore white year round.

We think it’s best not to listen to a bunch of whiny millionaires from 200 years ago who were scared because more people were gaining wealth. Go ahead and wear white year round!

Via Mental Floss