Sybil And Luckey Podcast: Episode 6- 09.05.17

By Sybil Summers
Sybil Summers and Alex Luckey are part of Fast in the Morning on AMP 103.7. Sybil is a 14-year-old boy dressed as a 30-something woman. She loves dogs and reality TV.  Luckey can count to 100 blindfolded and was TIME Magazine’s Person of the Year for 32 B.C.

Episode six of Leftovers with Sybil and Luckey gets into the new cast of Dancing with the Stars, what the Dallas Cowboys are up to this week, and we ranked our Top 5 favorite scary movies of all-time. They also hashed out their funeral arrangements… so you might wanna bookmark this page.

To hear our last podcast, click here.

We’d love to hear your feedback. Got ideas for our Top 5 lists? Love something? Hate something? Wanna see Luckey’s Buffalo Bill tuck? Let us know.

Sybil and Luckey are on Fast In The Morning 5:30-10am CT on AMP 103.7.  You can reach Sybil on TwitterFacebook, or Instagram and Luckey on Twitter or Instagram.

 

