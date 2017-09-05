Taylor Swift To Apply For Trademarks For Key Phrases From Upcoming Album

(Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

It is being reported that Taylor Swift has begun the process to apply for several trademarks of key phrases from the first single from her upcoming album.

The phrases she’s trademarking include the title of the track, “Look What You Me Do,” and one of its more famous lyrics, “The old Taylor can’t come to the phone right now.”

The trademarks will be used for merchandising purposes, and will cover audio recordings, T-shirts, sweatshirts, and laptop cases, along with encoded gift cards, reusable shopping bags, ornamental cloth patches, shoe laces, bathrobes, and hosiery.

This isn’t the first time Swift has explored trademarking phrases from her songs.  She trademarked “this sick beat” from the song “Shake It Off” from her album 1989, along with the term “Swiftmas,” and the title “Blank Space” along with its lyric “I’ll write your name.”

Via Mashable 

