The Brand New Pink-Colored Ruby Chocolate Is Here

By Tanner Kloven
Scientists at the Swiss company Barry Callebaut have just launched the first new natural chocolate in over 80 years. This new ruby chocolate is joining the ranks of dark, milk and white chocolate. The ruby chocolate is named after the unique ruby beans which not only give it a pink hue but a unique fruity taste.

Barry Callebaut released a statement explaining that, “The fourth type [of] chocolate offers a totally new taste experience, which is not bitter, milky or sweet, but a tension between berry fruitiness and luscious smoothness.”

The chocolate isn’t made with any berries or artificial coloring either. This is the first new and real chocolate since Nestle came up with white chocolate back in the 1930’s.

