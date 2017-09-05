Zayn Malik Shaves His Head Completely Bald; Fans Do Not Approve

Zayn Malik recently debuted his newly shaved (newly EXTREMELY CLOSED shaved) bald head in an Instagram post on Sunday. His mother, Trisha posted the photo, and is planing a big ol’ Mama smooch on Zayn’s bald head as she sits with him and his girlfriend, Gigi Hadid.
Zayn has been known to style his hair in extreme ways, although this is a brand new look for him, and his fans don’t seem to as 100% enthused as he is.
The shaved head comes on the heels of Zayn announcing the first song off of his upcoming album, which will drop September 7th.
Via Us Weekly