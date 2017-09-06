5 teen girls claim responsibility for ‘It’ balloon prank that terrified the cops

The movie adaption of Stephen King’s It is slated to be released on Friday, bringing with it some good old-fashioned clown hysteria. Just a year after “killer clowns” terrorized suburbia in the U.S., creepy clowns are back, perfectly timed for the lead up to Halloween.

On Tuesday police in Lilitz, Pennsylvania, shared a couple photos to their Facebook page of red balloons that were tied to sewer grates across their small town — a signature move from Pennywise, the clown in It.

The cops politely requested that the prank be stopped, admitting they were “completely terrified.” They were good sports about it, but it was clear they did not want this to turn into hysteria.

So who was the mastermind behind the prank? Was it a marketing campaign for the movie? Was it some serial killer that also loves clowns?

Nah. It was apparently just five teen girls looking to scare the crap out of their classmates.

After the cops’ Facebook post blew up, Peyton Reiff shared a series of status updates on social media, admitting that she and her friends were the ones behind the harmless prank.

We tried to trick our friends but ended up scaring America! #redballoonlititz 🎈 pic.twitter.com/hbLSCxv6GV — Peyton Reiff (@PeytonReiff) September 5, 2017

Reached by phone on Wednesday afternoon, Reiff says that her and her friends, who are juniors and seniors in high school, were driving around town on their last night of summer when the idea hit them. They decided to buy a few dozens red balloons from Giant supermarket, and place them around town where they knew their friends would see them. They had no intention of freaking out the town, let alone the country.

When the teens saw the cops updated their Facebook page, they said they were shocked.

“We were all freaking out,” Reiff said. “Honestly, we didn’t expect it to be this big.”

The girls decided to own up to the prank when it started to get more attention. “We decided to tell people it was us … to not freak them out.”

-source via mashable.com