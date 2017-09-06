Aaron Carter Gets Three Welfare Visits From Police In 24 Hours For Gun And Safety Concerns

After being involved in an accident where he broke his nose and totaled his BMW on Tuesday, Aaron Carter got three welfare checks in 24 hours from police at his home in St. Petersburg, FLA. The visits came after an anonymous caller claimed that the singer, who was arrested on the suspicion of DUI in July, was trying to buy a gun recently and had also made threats of harm against his family and others.

According to documents obtained by E! News, the police first arrived at 11:47 AM on Tuesday. No one appeared to be home when the authorities knocked on the door.

The anonymous caller claimed that Aaron “has been trying to buy a gun in the last couple of weeks,” according to the welfare check report.

Prior to his July DUI, Aaron was arrested for possession of at least two ounces of marijuana in Texas in 2008. In 2011, he spent a month in rehab at the famed Betty Ford Center to treat addiction issues.

Cops returned to Aaron’s Florida home at 2:12 PM after the anonymous caller said Aaron needed a psychiatric evaluation because he had refused medical treatment and transport to be checked out after his car accident earlier in the day.

The third welfare check at 4:18 AM on Wednesday. The caller said that the 29-year-old, who has battled several addictions, had threatened to harm his family and others.

The papers detail that when the police showed up all the lights were on at home, but someone quickly turned off a light off and rolled down the blinds.

It’s been a whirlwind 24 hours for the former child star and pop singer. On Tuesday, he took to Twitter recount the details of his terrifying car crash.

He let fans know that despite suffering a broken nose and injuries to his arms and legs that he was on the mend.

“Life is really so precious,” he tweeted. “I just got into a terrible accident and completely totaled my BMW M4… All of my airbags went off and I’m cut up all over, at least everyone survived and we’re good.” The 29-year-old continued, “TBH this s–t hurts my arms hurt my legs hurt all my airbags went off I broke my nose this is f–ked up.”

At the time his rep confirmed to E! News that no one involved was seriously hurt.

