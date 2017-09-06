All Your Favorite Fast Food Chicken Nuggets Ranked

Chicken nuggets may not be the healthiest to eat, but they’re quick, salty, and really delicious, so it’s imperative someone ranked the list of the best nuggets being offered today.

Why not us?

The nugget was introduced to the world by Cornell professor Robert Baker in 1963, but McDonald’s made them famous when they added them to their menu in 1983. Already have your list in your mind? Check out how this group of five volunteers from Mashed sorted out theirs.

Remember, these are there opinions!

12-Burger King Chicken Fries

11-Chick-fil-A Grilled Nuggets

10-KFC Popcorn Nuggets

9-Popeye’s Handcrafted Tenders

8-Arby’s Prime Cut Chicken Tenders

7-Burger King Chicken Nuggets

6-Wendy’s Chicken Nuggets

5-McDonald’s Chicken Nuggets

4-Sonic Jumbo Popcorn Chicken

3-Sonic Super Crunch Chicken Strips

2-Chick-fil-A Chicken Strip

1-Chick-fil-A Nuggets

Only nationwide chains were considered in this contest, which explains the absence of regional places like Whataburger and Raising Cane’s. How does your list compare to theirs?

Via Mashed