Check Out Your Official Cast For Season 25 Of Dancing With The Stars!

They’ve teased and we’ve waited, but we finally have confirmation on ALL the celebrities that will be appearing on this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars!

We already knew former Dallas athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens would be appearing on the show, along with Property Brother Drew Scott, but we finally have the full list of participants and the pros they will be matched with.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinste

Fearless! Nikki Bella of @BellaTwins fame trades the squared circle for the dance floor with partner @artemchigvintse this season! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/MhsfjcA9cy — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess

.@derekfisher looks to add the Mirrorball to his five @NBA championships & in @SharnaBurgess he may have found the perfect teammate. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/wzVHiu0aly — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerikovskiy

Vanessa Lachey and Maksin Chmerikovskiy

From the looks of it, @VanessaLachey & @MaksimC aren't going to let anything, even family, get in the way of winning that Mirrorball! #DWTS pic.twitter.com/5IbBoE63HP — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold

The musical magic that is @Jordan_Fisher joins the cast with @lindsayarnold as his partner this season on #DWTS! #DancingOnGMA ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/EJadMUUhsW — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson

Partners @frankiemuniz and @WitneyCarson are ready to compete for the #DWTS championship in the middle of the dance floor. #DancingOnGMA pic.twitter.com/aovp1cU0Er — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) September 6, 2017

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko

Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe

Drew Scott and Emma Slater

We can’t wait!

Via E!