Check Out Your Official Cast For Season 25 Of Dancing With The Stars!

They’ve teased and we’ve waited, but we finally have confirmation on ALL the celebrities that will be appearing on this upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars!
We already knew former Dallas athletes Derek Fisher and Terrell Owens would be appearing on the show, along with Property Brother Drew Scott, but we finally have the full list of participants and the pros they will be matched with.
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvinste
Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess
Debbie Gibson and Alan Bersten
Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerikovskiy
Vanessa Lachey and Maksin Chmerikovskiy
Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd
Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold
Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson
Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke
Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas
Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko
Barbara Corcoran and Keo Motsepe
Drew Scott and Emma Slater
We can’t wait!
Via E!