Tattly is a New York-based company specializing in really cool temporary tattoos. Ok, at the surface, doesn’t sound so cool. But these tattoos are very detailed, incredibly pretty, and are SCENTED!

Take our sage advice and parsley out thyme to smell the rosemary. Find all of the Bouquet Garni herbs via the link in our bio! A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Apr 4, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Want to smell like parsley all afternoon? Boom there’s a tattoo for that.

Want to smell like a garden in the summertime? Boom there’s a tattoo for that.

Not to mention the tattoos are super adorable too!

On Mother's Day, gift with a twist. Delight mom with these floral and scented Tattly by @vincentjeannerot. Find our Perennial Set in the #MothersDay guide via the link in our bio. A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Apr 27, 2017 at 8:07am PDT

You know us, we always endorse playing with our (food) Tattly. Cooking is so much more enjoyable that way! Click that bio link to find the ingredients. A post shared by Tattly Temporary Tattoos (@tattly) on Apr 7, 2017 at 1:03pm PDT

Flowers and herbs are great, but when are the pizza-scented tattoos coming?

Via Seventeen