Keith and Hughes, who were married on Sept. 3 in Cincinnati, Ohio, decided to eschew the hundreds of other wedding venues in the greater Cincinnati area and get married at the Planet Fitness gym where they first met.

“It was perfect and went way beyond our expectations,” Hughes told Fox News of their unconventional ceremony. “Our guests loved it, and said it was unique and totally fitting for us!” And yes, Keith and Hughes took pictures of their fitness-forward nuptials.

According to the couple’s wedding website, Keith originally spotted Hughes across the PF360 room at Planet Fitness’ Western Hills location some years ago, and approached to ask if she was using a specific piece of equipment. The two struck up a friendship and later began coordinating their workouts, sometimes even staying late after sessions to just hang out and chat in the gym’s parking lot. In fact, it was right there in that Planet Fitness parking lot that Keith first told Hughes he loved her — by scribbling “I love you” in her car’s dirty windshield — and where they pretty much solidified that Planet Fitness needed to play a huge part in their big day.

“Our love story started at Planet Fitness so we decided that there was no better place to get married than the place where it all started,” they explained on their site.

After Keith officially proposed — he outfitted their newborn daughter with a bib that read, “Will you marry daddy?” — Hughes reached out to their local gym to get the (medicine) ball rolling on their wedding plans.

To her surprise, Planet Fitness was more than happy to accommodate the couple’s request: According to Brides.com, the gym shut down for two hours, decorated the “venue” for them, and allowed the bridesmaids and groomsmen to pose on the exercise equipment. In the couple’s wedding video, Keith and Hughes also explained that they asked Kristen Stanger, a staff member at the gym who knew them since before they were a couple, to serve as their officiant.

-source via foxnews.com