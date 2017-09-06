CVS Offering Pumpkin Spice Cough Drops

How many of y’all thought Summer just transitioned into Fall?

You fools.

You need to realize that we are knee-deep in the season of Pumpkin Spice! Starbucks just made the popular latte available a few days ago, and other businesses are quick to jump on the Pumpkin Spice train and hitch a ride (Pumpkin Spice bath bombs, anyone?).

CVS has decided to hop along for a ride as well, with their Pumpkin Spice cough drops! So just in case drinking too many lattes gets you sick, you can still get your fix.

I'm pretty sure the sole reason why I've had a sore throat since Friday is that my immune system wants me to buy these CVS pumpkin spice cough drops. Well immune system, it's not happening. Menthol and pumpkin sound horrible together. A post shared by @candyhunting on Sep 3, 2017 at 3:24pm PDT

The cough drops are available for a limited time in most stores nationwide for just $1.70.

Via Cosmopolitan