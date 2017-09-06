Ezekiel Elliott Suspension Upheld, Will Suit Up Sunday Against Giants

Filed Under: Appeal, Dallas, Dallas Cowboys, DFW, Ezekiel Elliott, football, free zeke, local, Sports, Suspension, zeke
(Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Late in the workday yesterday, NFL appointed arbitrator Harold Henderson upheld the six game suspension handed down to Cowboys running back, Ezekiel Elliott.

Elliott was suspended by the NFL after the league’s independent investigation team found “substantial evidence” he was abusive with a prior girlfriend, Tiffany Thompson.  This process is hardly over, however.  A statement from Elliott’s defense team stated their intention to fight the suspension and appeal process tooth and nail until “victory or the complete exhaustion of [Zeke’s] legal options.”

At the very least, Zeke will be in uniform and available to play in the Cowboys upcoming season opener against the Giants this Sunday due to the lateness of the announcement.  The NFL likes to give teams enough time to prepare for games knowing which players will be available.

Via TMZ

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live