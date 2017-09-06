It’s Official! Jamie Foxx & Katie Holmes Are Dating!

Finally!!!! We know the truth! Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes are official!

In a rare moment, the couple was caught by paparazzi holding hands while walking on the beach in Malibu. According to a million different rumors, the two have been together since 2013, almost immediately after Holmes’ divorce from Tom Cruise. However there has been zero evidence to support the claims…until now!

Now, Jamie Foxx and Tom Cruise were in a movie together, Collateral, which adds a whole other level to the relationship. Can you say awkward?