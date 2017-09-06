Kim Kardashian Posts Nude Photo Of Her Climbing Tree On Instagram

(Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

“Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star Kim Kardashian posted a nude photo of herself in a tree to her Instagram a day before it was reported that she and her husband, Kanye West, were expecting their third child.

Kardashian, 36, posted the black and white photo of herself wearing only boots, with a caption thanking Mert and Marcus, two fashion photographers, for featuring her in their new book.

Kardashian had stars photoshopped on her breasts to avoid complete nudity. The photo has received over 1.2 million likes.

-source via foxnews.com

 

