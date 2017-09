Will Smith has sent out a photo from the set with all the cast.

“We just started shooting Aladdin and I wanted to intro you guys to our new family… Mena Massoud/Aladdin, Naomi Scott/Princess Jasmine, Marwan Kenzari/Jafar, and I’m over here gettin my Genie on. Here we go!” Smith is playing the genie in the new film being directed by Guy Ritchie which is set to be released in November 2018. Check out the pic below.