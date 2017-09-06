The 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships Are Here To Make You Feel Insecure About Your Facial Hair

Filed Under: Austin, austin facial hair club, Beard, competition, Facial Hair, Hipster, local, Mustache, World Beard and Moustache Championship
(Photo by Johannes Simon/Getty Images)

The 2017 World Beard and Moustache Championships just concluded this past weekend in Austin.

If you thought your facial hair game was pretty strong, you need to peep some of these competitors from this year’s contest.  The Austin Facial Hair Club was this year’s host for the event, and included a multitude of categories including “Full Beard Natural” and “Full Beard Mustache,” but our favorite has to be “Full Beard Freestyle,” where competitors just go wild with their designs and beard creations.

If you woke up today feeling pretty confident about your facial hair, check out these pictures of some of the competitors and winners and then let us know you feel!

Via Bro Bible

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From AMP 1037

Radio.com App
Smooth Jazz 103.7 HD2 The Oasis

Listen Live