Tinder Date Gets Stuck Between Walls Trying To Retrieve Toilet Paper She Threw Out The Window

Student Liam Smyth went on, by all accounts, a wonderful date with an unidentified woman he met on Tinder. They went out to eat, and returned to his home, where she asked if she could use the bathroom.

That’s when the events of the night took a hard left turn.

She ended up clogging the toilet, and thought the best solution was to pull the mess out of the toilet, and throw it out the window. She confessed her troubles to Liam, but he soon realized she didn’t toss the mess out into the garden, but into a narrow gap between his and his neighbor’s property. His date was an amateur gymnast, and was convinced, with his assistance, she could wedge herself between the gap and retrieve the mess so she could dispose of it properly.

Well, she got down, but couldn’t get back out. She got stuck hanging upside down in this narrow gap between the properties. We can’t imagine she felt too good hanging with her face that close to her clog.

Firefighters eventually had to be called to rescue the woman, who wished to remain anonymous. Smyth created a GoFundMe to raise costs for the window as he is a postgraduate student, and the costs to repair would exceed his monthly budget. Within a matter of hours, the funds were raised, and the rest of donations that piled in he would split between two charities: Toilet Twinning, a charity building and maintaining flushing toilets in the developing world, and the fireman’s charity for the team of rescue workers who came out to his house were “brilliant, took everything in good humour, and professional.”

Despite all this, Smyth did end up getting together with the woman later for a cup of coffee and to discuss the crowdfunding. As for a future potential relationship, Smyth says, “She’s a lovely girl – I’m not sure what’s going to happen – I’m really busy with my dissertation at the moment but I’d certainly be open to seeing her again.”

