[VIDEO] Lufkin Woman Slips Handcuffs And Leads Police On 100 MPH Chase

The Lufkin police department have released a video of a woman, who had been arrested for shoplifting, slipping her handcuffs and stealing a police SUV. The woman then lead police an a crazy 100 mph car chase.

The Lufkin Police Department released the video on their Facebook page:

PURSUIT VIDEO: Toscha Sponsler, 33, of Pollok, stole a patrol unit Saturday following a call of a possible shoplifter at Ulta. After officers ran her down on foot, Sponsler was cuffed behind her back and seat belted into a patrol unit. As officers went through her bags of stolen goods, Sponsler removed her seat belt, slipped her cuffs and climbed through a window partition to the driver’s seat. She then led officers on a 23-minute, 100 mph chase that began at Ulta and ended in Zavalla after a DPS Trooper used a PIT maneuver to make her lose control of the vehicle. Sponsler nearly went head on with two Lufkin officers and a Huntington constable during the pursuit. Throughout the chase, officers could see her reaching for the officer’s shotgun which was mechanically locked to the vehicle. She waived medical treatment at the scene and was taken to the Angelina County Jail where she remains on a collective $18,000 bond. Sponsler is charged with escape causing serious bodily injury/threat of a deadly weapon, aggravated assault against a public servant, possession of a controlled substance, evading arrest with a vehicle with a previous conviction and unauthorized use of a vehicle. #policepursuit #highspeedchase #driveitlikeyoustoleit #foolmeonce

According to CBS News the chase went on for about 20 miles before she was stopped by a state trooper and officers could take her into custody.

She is currently in jail on multiple charges.