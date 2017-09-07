After A Full On “Panic Mode” Search, “The Bachelor” Finally Has Their Man!

From all accounts, it sounded like the producers of the ABC hit The Bachelor were in a full on panic mode.

Since Rachel Lindsay chose Bryan Abasolo at the end of season 13 of The Bachelorette, the search began for who would fill the shoes as the next bachelor. Usually, the runner ups of The Bachelor or The Bachelorette take the reins looking for love, but Rachel’s second place, Peter Kraus, made it clear he had no intention of proposing to Rachel, as it would go against his core beliefs. So why would producers commit to a man to lead a show where the whole point of the show is leading to a proposal at the end?

The Bachelor creator Mike Fleiss.

Unfortunately, Peter probably will not be #TheBachelor … — Mike Fleiss (@fleissmeister) September 6, 2017

An insider told People that up until now, the producers were in total crisis mode trying to select their next Bachlelor, even going so far as to look into Hollywood. The insider said, “Honestly, at this point, don’t be surprised if they start begging some single B-list actors. This could be a throwback to the Charlie O’Donnell and Jesse Palmer seasons, all over again.”

Well Hollywood be gone, because we officially have our next Bachelor! The show’s official account tweeted this morning that Arie Luyendyk Jr is our man!

Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be….@ariejr! 🌹🏁🌹 pic.twitter.com/PTCKToIIrM — The Bachelor (@BachelorABC) September 7, 2017

Arie first appeared on season eight of The Bachelorette, where he proved unsuccessful in winning the heart of Emily Maynard.

Via People