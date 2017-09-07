American Idol Has Blown Their Budget; Offering Disney Deals In Order To Pay Judges

This upcoming season of the newly revived American Idol isn’t off to a great start.

They had to cancel auditions in Texas due to the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey, and they still have not secured the judges for this year. They already have Katy Perry locked in, at a salary of $25 million, which is a significant chunk of their $40 million talent budget. When you consider that host Ryan Seacrest is also signed on for $10 million, they do not have a lot of wiggle room to fill the judge’s table.

In order to supplement the pay, Idol is turning towards the owner of ABC, Disney for some additional perks for potential judges. These perks include, but are not limited to, production deals, licensing and merchandising deals for Disney properties, and theme park partnerships. Instead of the Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, you could see a roller coaster starring Charlie Path, or Luke Bryan, both of whom Idol has reached out to.

We’ll be keeping our eyes open!

Via TMZ