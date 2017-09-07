Golf Guys Being Golf Guys, Playing With Huge Wildfire In The Background

(Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Photos showing Washington golfers finishing up a round while a hillside behind them burns aren’t faked, according to the owners of a golf course where the pictures were taken and a golfer who was is pictured on the putting green.

“When we first started there was a fire maybe the size of a grocery store,” he said. “By the end of hole two, it was just crazy. The big one you’re seeing on the internet was on hole nine.”

Though the fire was across the river, Crawford said ash the size the soccer balls was falling around them. He and his friends would golf and then stare at the fire, and then golf some more.

