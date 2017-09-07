Justin Bieber Drops ‘Purpose’ Tour Merch Collection at H&M

Looks like Beliebers everywhere have something to look forward to just in time for the fall season. H&M has revealed a new line of merch inspired by the singer’s “Purpose the Stadium Tour” merch that was sold at shows. The news of the line comes just two months after he cancelled the remaining dates of his tour to refocus his energy. He has since been spotted spending time with various members of Hillsong Church and well known Pastor Judah Smith.

The 33-piece collection features graphic tees showcasing black and white photos of Bieber, hoodies, sweatpants and even a bomber jacket. Prices range from $18 to $60. The capsule collection is a partnership between Bieber, H&M, and Fear of God designer Jerry Lorenzo and is available today.