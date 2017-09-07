Kim Kardashian And Kanye Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate; Kim Debuts Shocking New Silver Hair

Baby number three is on the way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Kim and Kanye sought the aid of a surrogate in order to add to their family, and she has become pregnant, a source confirmed to People. A source told the magazine, “The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate. Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogate agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye. Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

Baby number three will be joining sister North, who turned 4 in June, and brother Saint who is just 21 months old.

❤️ A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 6, 2017 at 4:30pm PDT

On the heels of the big announcement, Kim also surprised us all by dying her hair silver, and it looks really good!

Kim Kardashian Wears Silver Hair and Spandex for New York Fashion Week https://t.co/zoYrSwFwkB pic.twitter.com/DhcvmQVH8u — Marie Claire (@marieclaire) September 7, 2017

Congrats Kim and Kanye!

Via People