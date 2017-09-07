Kim Kardashian And Kanye Expecting Third Child Via Surrogate; Kim Debuts Shocking New Silver Hair

(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Girls' Lounge)

Baby number three is on the way for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Kim and Kanye sought the aid of a surrogate in order to add to their family, and she has become pregnant, a source confirmed to People.  A source told the magazine, “The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate.  Given her health scares in the past, Kim felt the need to hire a surrogate agency that helped serve as the liaison in finding a healthy woman who would be a great surrogate option for her and Kanye.  Both of them have been super involved in the process.”

Baby number three will be joining sister North, who turned 4 in June, and brother Saint who is just 21 months old.

❤️

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

On the heels of the big announcement, Kim also surprised us all by dying her hair silver, and it looks really good!

Congrats Kim and Kanye!

Via People

