Meet The Latest “Prison Bae,” Whose Mug Shot Earned Him A Modeling Contract

Mekhi Alante Lucky wants to be bigger than Jeremy Meeks.

The 19-year-old has gained notoriety for following the path similar to Meeks, scoring a modeling contract after his mug shot went viral. Lucky was given the name “Prison Bae” in particular for his eyes, one brown, the other a shocking bright blue.

Mekhi Alante Lucky: From mugshot to model. pic.twitter.com/RaxVodTF5W — Yamkela Mdaka (@AlekBlak) September 1, 2017

Lucky was arrested in 2016 for speeding and driving a stolen vehicle. He was arrested a total of five times between April and December 2016 for a variety of charges, including assaulting a female, breaking and entering, and violating his parole.

Via The Sun