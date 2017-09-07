Snuffer’s Featuring The Dakburger For The Second Year In A Row!

Last year, one of our favorite restaurants Snuffer’s introduced the world to a hamburger named after our favorite Quarterback, Dak Prescott.

Named the “Dakburger,” it features a 100% fresh ground chuck burger, Applewood smoked bacon strips, Hickory BBQ sauce, cheddar cheese and red onions on a poppy seed bun, and quickly became a fixture at each of Snuffer’s 12 locations.  You better believe there is not going to be a sophomore slump with this one!

Tim Schroder, Snuffer’s Vice President of Operations Services said in an interview, “Let’s be honest … none of us expected the Dakburger to do as well as it did right out of the gates.  And yet there it was, delighting fans and generating rave reviews from the first bite.  We’ve been incredibly impressed by how quickly the Dakburger passes every test it’s given, is just as great on the run and how it has inspired all the other burgers at Snuffer’s to step up their games and give North Texans a winner they can all cheer for.”

To celebrate the Cowboys’ season opener against the New York Giants, Snuffer’s will be offering $1 off the Dakburger and each of its 12 locations!

