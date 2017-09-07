The Town Of Mustang, TX Can Be Bought For Only $4 Million And Can Be Renamed By The New Owner

An entire town in Texas complete with homes, a fire department and store has been put up for sale. The town currently known as Mustang, has been listed for $4million by Dallas brokerage firm J. Elmer Turner. Listing agent Mike Turner explains the 76-acre property has several amenities. ‘There is a little store and some mobile homes,’ Turner told DailyMail.com. ‘It’s off Interstate 45. There is also a state approved sewage plant in the town and a 7,000 square foot vacant warehouse.’

Turner says you can even re-name the town, if Mustang doesn’t drive you. There would however have to be a town vote on the new name. ‘It was the only wet spot around until liquor sales changed. It had an illustrious strip club called Wispers,’ which is now the empty warehouse,’ Turner added. The town of Mustang had a population of more than 50 people when they were a ‘wet town’- or a town that is permitted to sell alcohol. Areas surrounding Mustang during its heyday were ‘dry towns,’ where the sale of booze was not permitted. Turner says it just needs the right buyer with a vision to create the community’s revival. ‘The whole site could be re-purposed.’ Turner says ‘It could be a truck stop, a mobile home park, almost anything.’