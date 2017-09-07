Tinder Makes More Money Than Any Other App And Is Valued At $3 Billion

As of Tuesday, Tinder is currently the highest-grossing app on the App Store amongst consumers in the US market. It has beaten out rivals including Pandora, Netflix and Candy Crush to claim the chart’s top spot.

The dating app, which is part of Match Group (owners of Match.com,) was recently valued at $3 billion and commands an estimated legion of 50 million users.

Tinder’s surge to the top comes after the introduction of a new feature called “Tinder Gold” last week. For $4.99 per month, the new add-on allows users to discover who has “liked” their profiles before liking them back. In the past, the app only revealed users’ identities to one another once they had independently matched with each other.

