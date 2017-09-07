Zach Braff Totally Thinks The Bachelor’s Arie Luyendyk Looks Like Him

Zach Braff is looking for love on The Bachelor — sort of. The Scrubsstar tweeted a photo of newly announced Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.on Thursday, September 7, joking that he was chosen to be the new star of the show since there’s a strong resemblance between them.

The Bachelor page shared a photo of Luyendyk to announce the news to fans, writing: “Bachelor Nation, start your engines! We are proud to announce the next Bachelor will be….@ariejr!

I can't believe I'm the Bachelor! I didn't even audition. Looking forward to the fantasy suites. pic.twitter.com/lenjbeEE68 — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) September 7, 2017

Braff and Luyendyk may have similar features such as their dark brown hair, blue eyes and fair skin, but the actor won’t be the one handing out roses on the show anytime soon. Luyendyk was revealed as the next season 22 Bachelor during Good Morning America on September 7. “It sunk in just now for sure, it’s been a little surreal,” the 35-year-old said on GMA. “I was a little skeptical just because we had been in talks for a few years about doing it so I just kind of went in with an open heart and just kind of hit me right now I’m here.”

