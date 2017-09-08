Dallas Cowboys Vote Dak Prescott In As Team Captain

Ladies and gent, we are T-minus two days until the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. While that’s exciting within itself, a few “congrats” are in order.

Congratulations to Dak Prescott, Jason Witten, Sean Lee, Tyrone Crawford, Orlando Scandrik, and Dan Bailey, your new Dallas Cowboys Team Captains for 2017!!!

The fact that Dak was voted in as captain in his second year as a professional player says a lot about the man. It was evident that he was a team leader last season, but now we have an official vote of confidence by his teammates.

Apparently, Jason Garret tried to add a 7th captain. According to Rob Phillips, Travis Frederick got a number of votes. However, the NFL told him they could only have six captains.

Bummer!

