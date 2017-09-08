Internet Gives Alan Sealls The “Best Weatherman EVER” Award, His Station Responds With An Appropriate Trophy

In the midst of Hurricanes Irma, Jose, and Katia it’s hard to find a bright spot. However, the internets accepted the challenge and found the greatest weatherman on Earth!

This is Alan Sealls, who is the weatherman at WKRG, which services Mobile, Alabama and Pensacola, Florida. He’s being called articulate and educational. Some even say he’s the “Bob Ross” of weather.

The "Bob Ross" of weather anchors? The Internet finds peace in the calm, clear reports of @WKRG's Alan Sealls https://t.co/BtqNlcX1LZ pic.twitter.com/HYw1BGFNVK — Gene Park (@GenePark) September 7, 2017

This is the weather report that started it all…

Well, his own station is getting in on the fun. They actually had a trophy made for the man.

We felt Chief Meteorologist Alan Sealls deserved a little something after Reddit named him "Best weatherman ever," so boom. A trophy it is. pic.twitter.com/CakWSDbCXz — WKRG (@WKRG) September 7, 2017

Congrats Alan! We’re looking forward to more and more of your amazing weather reports!