Lady Gaga Tries To Buy Her Own CD At Walmart; Causes Riot And Is Kicked Out

It’s Lady Gaga’s world, and we’re all just living in it.

Her fifth album Joanne was a smash hit, and she performed on the world’s biggest stage at halftime of the Super Bowl! And as if we couldn’t get enough of Mother Monster, Gaga has a brand new documentary coming out exclusively on Netflix.

Titled GAGA: Five Foot Two, the film provides a look at the private life of Gaga, real name Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, as she prepares for the Super Bowl performance, interacts with fans on and off the stage, and gets kicked out of a Walmart.

Gaga tries to buy one of her cds off the rack in the middle of the store, so of course there are TONS of fans just surrounding her. From the trailer, you can hear a voice describe the scene as a “madhouse.” Were not offered a ton about the incident, but we do see police confronting her.

Check out the trailer below!

GAGA: Five Foot Two will be released exclusively on Netflix Friday, September 22.

Via Buzzfeed