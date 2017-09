The truth is starting to emerge for Nicole Polizzi aka Snooki’s children.

Polizzi posted an adorable video on her Instagram showing her two babies, 5-year-old Lorenzo and 2-year-old Giovanna repeatedly saying her famous nickname and she captioned the post, “THE DAY HAS COME. I’m passing.”

When asked what he thinks a Snooki is though, Giovanni responds, “I don’t know.” She retorts, “Me either, ewww.”

THE DAY HAS COME. I'm passing. #FML #KillMe #JesusHelp A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Sep 5, 2017 at 2:07pm PDT

Via People