One Direction’s Company Sued Songwriter Claims ‘Drag Me Down’ Isn’t Original

(Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Someone is trying to drag down One Direction over its song, “Drag Me Down,” claiming the group pilfered the tune.

Amir Shaheed-Edwards, who goes by the stage name Bravo, claims the group ripped off his song, “All My Life.”

Bravo says he recorded the song in 2015 and released it on SoundCloud. 1D’s song was also released in 2015.

Bravo has now sued, claiming the 2 songs are “essentially identical.” He does not give examples of the similarities in the lawsuit.

He’s suing Syco Entertainment, which produced 1D, for damages and he wants the company to stop selling the song.

-source via TMZ.com

