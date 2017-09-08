Selena Gomez Lands Cover Of “Time Magazine” Focusing On Women Changing The World

Selena Gomez has a lot in her career to be proud of. She’s sold millions of records and toured all over the world, but an unusual accomplishment has landed her on the cover of Time Magazine.
Time will be releasing an issue focused on women who have changed the world, by being the first to accomplish something meaningful. Gomez joins the likes of Hillary Clinton, Serena Williams, Oprah Winfrey, along with 39 other prominent female athletes, politicians, scientists, journalists, and more as one of these “firsts.”
Gomez landed her place in the magazine due to her incredible social media prowess, as the first person to ever gain 100,000 million followers on Instagram.
Sometimes it's incredibly difficult to wake up every day knowing there is so much going on in the world. At times I feel selfish, I ask why, I ask how can this change? Will it actually ever change? I try to contribute my heart before anything because it can be so easy to lose the desire to have hope when sometimes all I want to be is angry. When I read about the beautiful women who wake up consciously every day to make a change, it inspires me to want to do so much more. Not really sure how I got so lucky @time but thank you for highlighting the power of what we can and will always strive to be. I believe in the goodness in the land of the living. I hope this is just the beginning of more change.
Gomez told the magazine, “I am glad I grew up in the time that I did. I think it’s really hard to be a kid now, especially with social media. I can’t imagine what it would be like to grow up with that. It’s already difficult to get up every day and just feel good about yourself without seeing the highlights of everyone else’s life.”
Via Buzzfeed