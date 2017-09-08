Shake Shack Is Coming To DFW Airport!

Tarrant County is finally getting a Shake Shack, although you’ll have to be traveling in order to enjoy it.

Yesterday, DFW International Airport approved the plans to construct a Shake Shack inside of Terminal C, with an opening date targeted for “sometime in 2018.” The restaurant will comprise a a 2,234-square-foot space near gate C6, and although the menu is not finalized, you can expect to find its usual array of burgers, fries, frozen custard and concretes.

Kelsey Rae Young, business communications specialist for the airport, told Guide Live, “We are constantly evaluating and doing research on what our customers need and want. It was through this research we determined Shake Shack would be a good fit.”

This will be the third Shake Shack in North Texas, following locations in Uptown and Plano. When the first location opened in Dallas, the first customer arrived at 5am and waited nearly six hours in order to get a meal.

