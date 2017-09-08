Shiloh Star Blake Heron Dead at 35

Heron was discovered by a friend at his home in La Crescenta, California on Friday morning.

According to Variety, The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner and his former manager confirmed the actors death. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. His cause of death has not yet been determined. Blake Heron earned his fame back in the 90’s as a break out teen star, Herons film debut was in the 1995 Disney movie Tom and Huck, playing Ben Rodgers, and in the TV series Reality Check as Bud McNeight. In 1996, he starred in the Warner Bros. family drama Shiloh.