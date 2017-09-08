Texas Police Officer Famous for Delivering a Baby Roadside Has Died

A Tarrant County police officer who became well known for a roadside baby delivery died Thursday. Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Mark Diebold was described by friends and other fellow officers as a skilled law enforcement officer and a great friend. The Deputy Constable died during tactical team qualifications Thursday morning. According to Tarrant Couty Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Diebold was finishing qualifications when he had a heart attack. The official cause of death is still unknown, according to a release.

Last July, Deputy Diebold has stopped a speeding Jeep when he was told by the man inside said that his wife was having a baby. Diebold quickly went into action and flipped on his sirens, planning to escort the Granbury couple, Caleb and Destiny Hall, to a hospital in downtown Fort Worth.

But shortly after, he noticed the Jeep pull to the side of the road, so he followed.

Destiny Hall, who was 26 at the time, told Caleb, “Pull to the side of the road. I’m having this baby.”

Although Diebold called an ambulance the baby wasn’t waiting, so he worked with the husband to complete the delivery. Diebold was there again when the baby had her very first birthday and celebrated with the child by having a tea-party.

Diebold, 48, was born June 28, 1969 and is survived by his wife and three daughters. He worked for the Tarrant Couny Sheriff’s Department from 1994 to 2008, where he worked in the constable’s office thereafter.

Our thoughts & prayers are with the family & friends of @TarrantCountyTX Deputy Constable Mark Diebold on his passing. pic.twitter.com/EWo34v4ody — Tarrant County DA (@TarrantCountyDA) September 7, 2017