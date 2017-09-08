This New Die Hard Christmas Book Will Make the Perfect Gift for Any Action Junkie

For those who still don’t think Die Hard is a Christmas movie, guess again.

What’s a better than spending Christmas at Nakatomi Plaza? Reading about it in the New children’s book, A Die Hard Christmas: The Illustrated Holiday Classic. A listing was put on Amazon for the new book by comedian Doogie Horner and artist JJ Harrison. The description on Amazon reads,

“All John McClane wants for Christmas is to reunite with his estranged family. But when his wife’s office holiday party turns into a deadly hostage situation, he has to save her life before he can get home in time for Christmas! The unconventional fan-favorite movie Die Hard is now an illustrated storybook, complete with machine guns, European terrorists, and a cop who’s forced to rely on all his cunning and skills (and the help of a fellow officer) to save the day. Based on the classic ‘Night Before Christmas’ poem and filled with whimsical illustrations, this cleverly reimagined homage is destined to become a holiday classic.”

Though the book is just as graphic as the film, you might not want to read it your kids before bed. The book will be available on October 17th, just in time for the holidays.