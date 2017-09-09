10 Sharks Discovered In Basement Swimming Pool

By Mike Hatch
Photo Credit: Ian Waldie/Getty Images

Sharks caught off the coast of Alabama somehow made it into a 15-foot above-ground pool in the basement of a house in the small town of LaGrangeville, New York.

Officers called the find extremely unusual: seven sandbar sharks (alive) and two leopard sharks and a hammerhead shark (dead) were recently discovered in this small town about 90 minutes north of New York City.  The baby sharks are 1-3 years-old, and could grow to be 9-feet long.

The homeowner, apparently harboring and breeding illegal wildlife to sell to private collectors, hasn’t been charged with a crime.  Unless you have a permit, you can’t own sand tiger sharks anywhere on the East Coast.

Since the discovery, the animals continue to be nursed back to health at the Long Island Aquarium.

Source: CBS News

