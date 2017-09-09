5 Things to Know About Bill Skarsgard, AKA the New Pennywise

Don’t you think you should know a little bit about the guy who’s gonna be haunting your dreams for a while?
Stephen Kings IT remake is already breaking box office records and it’s main star is almost a Hollywood nobody. Hollywood Life has given us the 5 things to know about the new Pennywise, Bill Skarsgard before we dare go see IT.
- He comes from a very famous family. Bill Skarsgard, 27, is the son of Stellan Skarsgard, 66, who’s played roles in Good Will Hunting, Thor, and the Avengers. He’s also the younger brother of Alexander Skarsgard, 41, who played Tarzan last summer and is featured in HBO’s True blood.
- He wasn’t the first actor cast as Pennywise in the It remake. Will Poulter, 24, who was in We’re the Millers and The Maze Runner, was originally cast as the terrifying clown.
- Before It, Bill was best known for his role on Hemlock Grove. Skarsgard starred on the supernatural Netflix series as Roman Godfrey.
- It, isn’t the only Stephen King adaptation that Bill is taking on. Bill is set to star in the Hulu series Castle Rock, which will be set in the Stephen King, 69, multiverse.
- He’s From Sweden. Bill was born in Vällingby, Sweden and has the accent to prove it.