Kristen Bell Saved Josh Gad’s Family From Hurricane Irma

Can we just say Princess Anna saved Olaf’s family?

Josh Gad thanked Kristen Bell on social Media for taking his family in during hurricane Irma. Bell was filming a new movie in Orlando Florida when everyone was told to evacuate. Bell was unable to evacuate and was staying at the Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Resort, when she saw her Frozen co-star Josh Gads tweet about how his family was unable to evacuate. Gad is from Hollywood, Florida just a few miles north of Miami, and still has lots of family there to. Here comes Princess Anna to the rescue. Bell was able to get Gad’s family their own hotel room at the Swan and Dolphin resort. Gad thanked Bell for helping his family during these tough times. Check out the pic of Kristen Bell with Josh Gad’s parents below.