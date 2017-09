If you’re a huge Harry Potter fan, then you’re going to like this and possibly even buy a Kindle.

According to E! the book Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone has now been animated with MOTION.

It's here! See the magical moments of Sorcerer's/Philosopher's Stone brought to life with Kindle in Motion: https://t.co/fbY9RJfLpn pic.twitter.com/TJghVa3IC1 — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 5, 2017

Yes!! You will now see moving images like a moving Albus Dumbledore or a spellcasting and even moving images from The Daily Prophet! Though it’s only exclusive to the Amazon Kindle.

Hermione casts a spell over readers in our new #KindleinMotion edition of Philosopher’s Stone. Available now: https://t.co/QkEaw3Ep69 pic.twitter.com/qlyCXJVEL0 — Pottermore (@pottermore) September 8, 2017

-Marco A. Salinas