Halsey and G-Eazy Step Out as a Couple, Post Steamy Instagram Pics

By Scott T. Sterling

The rumors are true: pop star Halsey and rapper G-Eazy are a couple.

The photogenic duo hit New York Fashion Week over the weekend, posing for pictures and holding hands at designer Jonathan Simkhai’s fashion show. They also attended Virgil Abloh’s Fashion Week event together.

The couple also shared some steamy PDA moments on Instagram, including one particularly sultry shot of the pair making out in front of a bodega beer cooler.

Check out all the photos below.

🕺🏻💃🏼 A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:23am PDT

@michael.comrie wit the NYFW bts 📷 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Sep 9, 2017 at 4:40pm PDT