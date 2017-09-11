Here’s Your First Look At The Final Installment Of The Fifty Shades Trilogy, “Fifty Shades Freed”

It’s hard to believe that we are seeing the end of the Fifty Shades trilogy.

The tales of Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey will sadly be coming to an end, with the release of the third and final film Fifty Shades Freed.  So far, we don’t know a ton about the third film (if you haven’t read the books that is), but we have just received our FIRST look at the film with a little tease trailer that was JUST released.

We’re getting our first look at Anastasia and Christian’s wedding, which include Christians vows to Anastasia: “I solemnly vow to love you faithfully, forsaking all others.  I promise to trust, respect you and to keep you safe for as long as we both shall live.  All that I have, is now yours.”

The full trailer should be dropping in November, with the film set for a February, 2018 release!

