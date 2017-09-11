Jim Carrey Gives The Most Hilariously Awkward Interview While On The Red Carpet For New York Fashion Week

First, Jim Carrey and New York Fashion Week seem like a pretty odd pairing from the get go. But when E!’s Catt Sadler caught up with Carrey on the red carpet for an interview, maybe we would receive some insight from the actor on why he decided to attend the event.

And boy did we.

First, Carrey starts the interview just circling around Sadler, and proceeds to tell her, “There’s no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join, and here I am. I mean, you gotta admit it’s pretty meaningless.”

Sadler did her best to try and rein in Carrey, and perhaps pry some “normal” answers from him on the carpet, but he wasn’t having any of it. Watching her awkward glances to the camera as she becomes more and more uncomfortable is hilarious! Props to her though for keeping her composure throughout the entire ordeal!

Check it out below!

Well, you definitely can't say that Jim Carrey gives a boring interview: "There is no me. There's just things happening." pic.twitter.com/HatQ6mHsKp — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2017

Via Indie Wire